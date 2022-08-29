EarnX One Day Trading Volume Hits $46.39 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. EarnX has a market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 831.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.02818735 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00820018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance.

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

