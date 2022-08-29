EarnX One Day Trading Volume Hits $46.39 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. EarnX has a market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 831.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.02818735 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00820018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EarnX Coin Profile
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance.
EarnX Coin Trading
