Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
ETB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. 85,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,146. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
