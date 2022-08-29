Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

ETB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. 85,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,146. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 487,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 731,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

