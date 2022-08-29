Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

