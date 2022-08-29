Egretia (EGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

Egretia (EGT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Egretia has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $20,789.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00132325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085141 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.