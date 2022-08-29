Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in August

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the July 31st total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Price Performance

ELROF remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Featured Stories

