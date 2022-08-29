Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.91

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

