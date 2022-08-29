ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.76 Million

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One ELONGATE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $30,271.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ELONGATE Profile

ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.

Buying and Selling ELONGATE

