ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.94 ($7.08) and last traded at €7.00 ($7.14). 135,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.27 ($7.42).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.20) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($15.82) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $443.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

