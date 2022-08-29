Emirex Token (EMRX) One Day Volume Tops $135,826.00

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $135,826.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emirex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00131766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085618 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

EMRX is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,258,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL.

Emirex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emirex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emirex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emirex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.