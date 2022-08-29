EPAM Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,249 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 171% compared to the typical volume of 829 call options.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $418.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,383. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.77 and its 200 day moving average is $323.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.