Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Epic Cash has a market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $2,635.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,849,468 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Epic Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

