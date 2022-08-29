Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Selig Zises Sells 4,200 Shares

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $158,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $116,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $60,183.20.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $41.68.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

