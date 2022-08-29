Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 806,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.04 and a 200 day moving average of $302.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

