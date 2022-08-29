Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 1,701,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAHPF shares. UBS Group upgraded Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

OTCMKTS:CAHPF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.44.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

