extraDNA (XDNA) Hits Market Cap of $46,675.37

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $46,675.37 and approximately $49,528.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.56 or 0.99873013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00234182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00142285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00254912 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00055290 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00056724 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.