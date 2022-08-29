F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 365,000 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $981,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,604,530 shares in the company, valued at $25,836,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $759,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26.
F45 Training Trading Down 7.7 %
NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $2.53. 1,967,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $16.44.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FXLV. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
F45 Training Company Profile
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
