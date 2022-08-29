F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 365,000 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $981,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,604,530 shares in the company, valued at $25,836,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $759,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26.

F45 Training Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $2.53. 1,967,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Institutional Trading of F45 Training

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in F45 Training by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the fourth quarter worth about $3,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in F45 Training by 86.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the first quarter worth about $6,732,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FXLV. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

F45 Training Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Further Reading

