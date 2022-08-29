Faceter Hits Market Capitalization of $126,087.46 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $126,087.46 and approximately $5,022.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 63.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,267.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00134606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.