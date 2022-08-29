Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 32.9% in August

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Fast Retailing Price Performance
Shares of Fast Retailing stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08.
About Fast Retailing
