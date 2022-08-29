FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.00.

FedEx Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day moving average of $219.80. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $269.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

