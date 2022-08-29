Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

Ferrexpo stock remained flat at $1.83 during trading hours on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.