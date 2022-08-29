FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.34 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

