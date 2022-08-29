Financial Review: Chemed (NYSE:CHE) vs. Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chemed and Enhabit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Chemed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enhabit 1 2 0 0 1.67

Chemed currently has a consensus target price of $541.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Enhabit has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Enhabit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enhabit is more favorable than Chemed.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $2.14 billion 3.29 $268.55 million $17.98 26.29 Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.67 $111.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Chemed and Enhabit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Enhabit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Chemed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 12.95% 44.64% 23.29% Enhabit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chemed beats Enhabit on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.