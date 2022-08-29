First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First High-School Education Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE FHS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. First High-School Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First High-School Education Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First High-School Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of First High-School Education Group worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

