First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FSEA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.84. 3,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) by 1,312.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.49% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

