First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $141.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $121.75 on Friday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $126.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 215.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,397,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.