First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000.

