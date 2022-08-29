First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SKYY traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
