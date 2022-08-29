First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
IFV stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.31.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.238 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
