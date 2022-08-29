First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

IFV stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.238 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

