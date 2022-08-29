First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 324,399 shares.The stock last traded at $65.76 and had previously closed at $65.61.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
