Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flow Traders from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

Flow Traders Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLTDF remained flat at $21.55 during trading hours on Monday. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533. Flow Traders has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.