FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 317.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.39. 59,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

