FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.18. 30,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.