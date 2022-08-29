Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.29

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.