Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTTRF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Forterra to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 308 ($3.72) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Forterra Stock Performance

Shares of FTTRF stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

