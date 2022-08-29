Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.36. 219,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321,117. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

