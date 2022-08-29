Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 130.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $239.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,279. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.35 and its 200 day moving average is $232.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

