Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $348,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,266,000 after buying an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. 106,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,335. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

