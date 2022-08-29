Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET remained flat at $8.40 during midday trading on Monday. 1,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,325. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd.

