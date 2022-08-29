Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,604,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,548,000 after buying an additional 912,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 107,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
