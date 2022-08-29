Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Up 58.6% in August

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 37,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FC. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,284. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $663.80 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

