Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $139,463.64 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,935.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. 3,638,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

