FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.13. 262,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.13. FuelPositive has a fifty-two week low of 0.09 and a fifty-two week high of 0.24.

FuelPositive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

FuelPositive Corporation operates as a technology company that provides clean energy solutions. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its lead product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, and a solution for grid storage.

