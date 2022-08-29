Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

Shares of FDCHF remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Monday. Funding Circle has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

