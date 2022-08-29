Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. 3,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 74,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Galaxy Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
Featured Stories
