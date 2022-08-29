Gameswap Price Up 1.6% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $29,088.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085198 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

