Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Update

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the July 31st total of 64,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Price Performance

GHAC stock remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Monday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,464. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Company Profile

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

