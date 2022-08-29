GazeTV Price Tops $0.0075 (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. GazeTV has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $1.02 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GazeTV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GazeTV has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GazeTV Profile
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
