GazeTV Price Tops $0.0075 (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. GazeTV has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $1.02 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GazeTV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GazeTV has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GazeTV alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GazeTV Profile

GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.

GazeTV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GazeTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GazeTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.