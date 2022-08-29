Gems Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. Gems has a market cap of $129,362.21 and $24,973.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00131999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084414 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.