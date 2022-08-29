Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. 2,443,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 777,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Golden Star Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Star Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Star Resources stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

