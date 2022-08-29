Golos Blockchain Price Hits $0.0018 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $557,545.74 and approximately $483.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 307,540,767 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

