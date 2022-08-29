GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 18,640,000 shares. Approximately 22.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Trading Down 1.5 %

GDRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,802. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73, a PEG ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.77.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

